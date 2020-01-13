Report: Missing teen with autism goes through TSA PreCheck at OIA with just airline drink coupon, no ID

article

FOX 35 News is investigating and learning more information about a missing 15-year-old girl with autism from Apopka that was found at the Orlando International Airport on Friday.

Police said that 15-year-old Sade Subbs was reported missing on Friday. After hours of searching though, she was located at the Orlando International Airport. According to an Orlando Police Department report obtained by FOX 35 News on Monday, she was found by an airline employee wandering around Southwest Airlines Gate 128. When asked if she needed help finding her gate, the report said that Subbs handed the airline employee a Southwest Airlines drink coupon. However, when the employee ran the coupon, she discovered that the real passenger it belonged to had boarded an earlier flight.

Orlando Police were called in at that point. The responding officer noted in his report that when he saw Subbs, he immediately recognized her as the missing teen from Apopka. When asked how she got through security, “Subbs stated she found the drink coupon on the floor, utilizing it, as she passed through TSA PreCheck." The report also said that Subs was observed on camera passing through TSA PreCheck at 1:32 p.m. on Friday.

Sade told investigators that she took several buses to get to the airport from Apopka and said that she just wanted to fly on an airplane.

FOX 35 News has reached out to TSA to see how the teen got through their security checkpoint without a government-issued ID and an airline drink coupon. TSA has not yet replied to FOX 35 News' request for information.

TSA at the Orlando International Airport (FOX 35 Orlando)

In October 2019, a similar incident happened at the Orlando International Airport when a woman was able to board a flight with no identification or boarding pass.

