Report: 5 construction workers transported after partial building collapse in Miami

Five construction workers were transported to the hospital after they were trapped in a building in Miami that partially collapsed, a new report says.

WSVN reported that fire rescue crews responded to the scene near South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: Tracking Coronavirus: Death toll rises by another 225 fatalities, Florida cases surpass 500,000

They said that concrete slabs fell from the building, trapping the construction workers.

This story is developing, check back for updates.