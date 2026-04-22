Sailboat washes ashore at New Smyrna Beach after storm, third in recent weeks

The Brief A sailboat washed ashore in New Smyrna Beach, the third such incident in recent weeks. The owner said a storm and poor visibility while heading to Marathon led to the grounding. No injuries were reported, but recovery could cost about $10,000.



A sailboat washed ashore this week in New Smyrna Beach.

This marks the third such incident along the coastline in recent weeks, according to local reports.

The backstory:

Residents gathered Wednesday to try to move the vessel, but were unable to return it to the water due to low tide. The boat’s owner said it may take time before conditions allow it to be refloated.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight Monday as the owner, identified as Bill Marshall. He said he was navigating toward Marathon when a storm hit overnight, creating rough seas and limited visibility.

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Marshall said unlit channel markers and high winds left him navigating "by eye" before his engine overheated.

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Marshall said waves reached significant heights and strong winds damaged his sails. After several hours of attempting to maneuver, the boat’s engine overheated, leaving him unable to continue.

No injuries were reported, but the vessel remains grounded. Marshall said it could cost about $10,000 to remove the boat, a cost he is now trying to raise. Local residents briefly attempted to push the boat back into the water, but were unsuccessful.