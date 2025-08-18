Rep. Cory Mills faces court hearing over ex-girlfriend’s restraining order request

The Brief A judge agreed to reschedule the hearing for a restraining order against Congressman Cory Mills. The attorney representing Lindsey Langston said the court had not allotted enough time Monday for her to present her client's case. Attorneys are supposed to connect on Tuesday by 5 p.m. to discuss another hearing date.



U.S. Rep. Cory Mills was in court Monday as his ex-girlfriend, the reigning Miss United States, sought a restraining order against him over allegations of harassment and threats.

What Happened:

The court hearing to decide if Miss United States can get a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Congressman Cory Mills, was delayed.

Both sides appeared before a judge via Zoom. Lindsey Langston's attorney, Bobi J. Frank, told the judge on Monday that the roughly 17 minutes that she had been allotted was not enough time to present her client's case. Frank requested at least 45 minutes to present evidence.

Attorney Aaron Delgado, who represents Mills, didn't object and said he could use the extra time to argue their side. A judge granted the continuance.

Lindsey Langston filed paperwork on Aug. 5 to get the protection order. She claims Mills sent texts and social media messages threatening violence, threatening to release nude pictures and videos of her, and in court documents claimed Mills alluded to having her stripped of her title of Miss United States if she didn't get back with him.

What they're saying:

Frank told FOX 35 after the hearing, "There's a lot that needs to be laid out on the record and I just simply can't do that in 17-and-half minutes."

She added, "What is attached to the petition for the injunction is a mere fraction of the occurrences."

FOX 35 reached out to Attorney Aaron Delgado, who is representing Mills, but did not hear back.

He previously told FOX 35 that his client denies the allegations and, "[Langston} is wrong, and we're going to make sure everyone knows that."

What's next:

Frank is required to touch base with Delgado by 5 p.m. Tuesday to coordinate rescheduling the hearing.

