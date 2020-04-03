Reese Witherspoon's clothing line giving free dresses to teachers

article

To thank teachers for their hard work, actress Reese Witherspoon's clothing company Draper James is giving away free dresses from their line.

The company made the announcement on social media.

"Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress."

| MORE VIRAL NEWS |

Teacher can CLICK HERE to apply. The deadline is Sunday, April 5, at 11:59 PM ET. Winners will be notified on Tuesday, April 7.

Draper James was launched by Witherspoon in 2015. The name is in honor of Witherspoon’s grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.