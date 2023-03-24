Reese Witherspoon announces divorce from Jim Toth

article

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are getting divorced.

The pair announced the news Friday on Instagram, just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

(L-R) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721336 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon and Toth married in 2011. They share one son together. Witherspoon also shares two children with ex Ryan Phillippe.

