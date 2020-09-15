Red Lobster announces new Mountain Dew margarita, appropriately named the 'DEW Garita'

As if 2020 wasn't strange enough, you'll soon be able to order a margarita made with Mountain Dew.

Red Lobster announced its new "DEW Garita" as part of a partnership with PepsiCo.

The seafood restaurant chain debuted the new drink on Twitter Tuesday morning.

"It's big. It's green. And it tastes even more incredible than it looks! Introducing the NEW! DEW Garita," the company wrote.

The cocktail made with a “top-secret recipe” will be available for order at select Red Lobster restaurants starting in September.

Red Lobster says the eye-popping drink is just the first in a series of menu items they will create in partnership with Pepsi, which also owns the Frito-Lay and Quaker brands.

"We can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table,” said PepsiCo's Chief Customer Officer Hugh Roth.

But you might want to sip slowly on that margarita if you're drinking one at night. It's not clear how much Mountain Dew is actually in the DEW Garita, but according to Pepsi, a 20 oz. bottle of Mountain Dew contains 99 mg of caffeine, about the same as a typical cup of brewed coffee.