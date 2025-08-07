Raw milk from Central Florida dairy linked to illnesses in 21 people, health officials say

The Brief Twenty-one people, including children, have fallen ill after consuming raw milk from a Central Florida farm. Health officials traced the outbreak to Keely Farms Dairy in New Smyrna Beach. Experts warn unpasteurized milk can cause serious illness and even kidney failure.



At least 21 people, including six children, have fallen ill after consuming raw milk sold from a Central Florida farm, prompting health officials to warn against drinking unpasteurized dairy products.

What we know:

At least 21 people — including six children — have become sick after consuming raw, unpasteurized milk linked to Keely Farms Dairy in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Florida Department of Health.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Seven people were hospitalized. All reported illnesses involved milk sold since January that had not been pasteurized, a process used to kill harmful bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, and listeria.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how the contamination occurred, whether the milk was improperly labeled, or how many other consumers may have been exposed. Keely Farms claims it has not been formally notified by the state about any investigation or violations, leaving some unanswered questions about communication between regulators and producers.

The backstory:

Florida law permits the sale of raw milk, but only as pet food — not for human consumption. Despite this restriction, a growing number of consumers seek out raw milk for perceived health benefits. Health experts have long warned that these beliefs are misguided and potentially dangerous.

What they're saying:

Health experts say consuming raw milk poses serious risks.

"There’s no good reason to be wanting to consume raw milk," said Dr. Catherine Adams Hutt, a nutrition and food safety expert. "You’re just putting yourself at risk."

Adams Hutt warned that drinking unpasteurized milk can expose individuals to dangerous bacteria like E. coli, listeria and salmonella — all of which can lead to severe illness, particularly in vulnerable populations.

"This is not just a little stomach bug," she said. "This is very dangerous, particularly in children and older adults, where it can quickly lead to kidney failure."

The Florida Department of Health said it is working with Keely Farms to ensure effective sanitation practices are in place moving forward. In a statement, the farm responded, saying it had not been officially notified of any investigation or wrongdoing.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"The Department of Health has not informed Keely Farms of any investigation or administrative action," a farm representative said. "Its press release has blindsided us."

The department said its goal is not to ban raw milk, but to ensure consumers understand the risks.

"We want people to make informed decisions should they choose to drink raw milk," the agency said in a statement.