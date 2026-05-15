Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida for 2nd time this month, records show

The Brief Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida again, according to records. Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was booked into Broward County main jail on Thursday on charges of attempting to flee law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence. Kapri was arrested in Orlando last week in connection to a November 2025 incident, where police officers said they found MDMA in a bag belonging to Kapri.



Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida for a second time this month.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested Thursday by Pompano Beach Police.

Rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was booked into Broward County's main jail on May 14, 2026, according to jail records. (Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office)

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He faces charges of attempting to flee law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence, according to Broward County jail records.

The 28-year-old was booked into Broward County's main jail in Fort Lauderdale, where he awaits a bond hearing, records show.

No other details have been released about his latest arrest.

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Kodak Black arrested in Orlando

The rapper's latest charges come just a week after he was arrested in Orlando in connection to a November 2025 incident.

Bill Kapri (aka Kodak Black). Credit: Orange County Jail

Kapri was booked into the Orange County Jail on May 6 on a drug trafficking charge. He bonded out the next day.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Nov. 24, police officers responded to reports of gunshots near the Children's Safety Village.

Officers said they found a bag containing MDMA, $37,000 and multiple documents with Kapri's name on them inside one of the vehicles at the scene.

Kapri denied owning the bag but said the money inside the bag "belonged to his business" and asked for it back, according to police.