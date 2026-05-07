Rapper Kodak Black booked into Orange County jail, records show

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Orange County on a drug trafficking charge, according to records.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday.

Bill Kapri (aka Kodak Black). Credit: Orange County Jail

He faces a charge of trafficking in MDMA, according to jail records.

Kodak Black is being held in the jail on no bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.