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Rapper Kodak Black booked into Orange County jail, records show

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Published  May 7, 2026 8:21am EDT
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Orange County on a drug trafficking charge, according to records.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday.

Bill Kapri (aka Kodak Black). Credit: Orange County Jail 

He faces a charge of trafficking in MDMA, according to jail records.

Kodak Black is being held in the jail on no bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This article was written with information from Orange County Jail records. 

Orange County NewsCrime and Public Safety