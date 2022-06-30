Rainbow cloud? A Florida woman spotted one during a trip to Disney

What a beautiful sight to see!

Denise Aviles told FOX 35 News she was visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orange County Wednesday evening when she spotted a gorgeous rainbow in the clouds. She saw it in the sky around 6:30 p.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a rainbow cloud can happen because of something called cloud iridescence. "It usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular and cirrus clouds. Iridescent clouds happen because of diffraction – a phenomenon that occurs when small water droplets or small ice crystals scatter the sun's light," officials said.

