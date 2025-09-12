Puppies abandoned outside Seminole County shelter find new home

The Brief Two puppies abandoned outside Seminole County Animal Services have been adopted by a firefighter and teacher. Officials warn the outcome could have been worse and urge pet owners to use emergency kennels. The shelter averages more than 100 owner surrenders every month.



Two puppies left outside Seminole County Animal Services this week have already found a new home.

What we know:

Two puppies were abandoned outside Seminole County Animal Services this week, left huddled together in a blanket without leashes or crates.

The dogs were quickly adopted by a local firefighter and teacher, who named them Koda and Luna. Shelter staff said the situation could have ended tragically if not for the prompt adoption.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who abandoned the puppies or why they were left outside the shelter rather than placed in the county’s designated emergency drop-off kennels. Officials have not indicated whether an investigation is underway to identify the former owner.

The backstory:

Seminole County Animal Services operates emergency kennels to discourage unsafe animal abandonments. On average, 9 to 11 animals are placed in the pens monthly, while another 1 to 3 are left outside the facility. Formal owner surrenders remain far more common, with roughly 135 to 145 pets turned in each month.

