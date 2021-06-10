PULSE remembered: Survivors discuss life 5 years after tragedy

article

Saturday marks 5 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. Forty-nine people lost their lives and dozens more were injured when a man walked into the packed club on June 12, 2016 and opened fire.

To honor the Pulse 49 ahead of the 5 year anniversary, tune in to Good Day Orlando on Friday morning from 6 - 10 a.m. for a special edition where we speak with several survivors who have made it their life’s work to give back to the community that gave so much to them.

One story you don't want to miss features a survivor who has become a first responder thanks to one of the Angel scholarships established by the onePULSE Foundation. Other guests include Pulse owner Barbara Poma, Orlando police officer/ first responder Deputy Chief Young, and Mark Brewer, President and CEO of the Central Florida Foundation.

Then on Friday night at 6:30 p.m., come back to watch FOX 35 as we broadcast a special called "PULSE 5 Years" to commemorate the 5 year anniversary of the tragedy. You can also watch it live on the FOX 35 News app.