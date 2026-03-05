Pulse Memorial: Design plans advance for permanent site in Orlando, marking 'major milestone'

The Brief Design plans for a permanent memorial honoring victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando have reached about 30% completion. The proposal includes removing the building while preserving elements for a visitor center and creating a plaza with rainbow features, a reflecting pool and memorial markers. Officials say more design work remains as planners focus on feasibility, cost and preserving the memorial’s vision.



Plans for a permanent memorial honoring the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando have reached a new milestone as the project moves through its design phase.

The team behind the memorial said the project has reached about 30% completion in the design process.

The backstory:

The design group previously worked on major memorial projects, including the National September 11 Memorial.

Plans call for removing the Pulse nightclub building while preserving some elements to be included in exhibits at a planned visitor center.

Design features include rainbow colors throughout the site, an elliptical pathway surrounding much of the space and vertical poles honoring each life lost. The memorial’s centerpiece would include an obelisk and reflecting pool.

Designers said the space is intended to provide a place for reflection, remembrance and healing for survivors, families and the community.

What's next:

Project leaders said much of the work remains, with about 70% of the design process still ahead. The final plans will focus on feasibility, cost and staying true to the memorial’s original vision.