Publix unveils new fan merchandise featuring beloved 'Pub subs'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Pub sub lovers and BOGO seekers, this line of merchandise is for you!
Lakeland-based grocer Publix has a new line of apparel you have to check out.
From T-shirts and hoodies to fanny packs and flip flops, there's something for every Publix fan.
One hoodie says, "Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie" on it.
One pillow say, "Just Dreaming About... Buy 1, Get 1."
There's even pajama pants that have Publix subs on them.
Prices range from $9.95 to $29.95.
Head over to 363green.com to check out products.