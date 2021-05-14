Publix releases statement on mask policy changes

article

Publix is modifying its mask policies as a result of the recently updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store.

Publix employs more than 225,000 associates and currently operates 1,270 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

