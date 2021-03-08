Publix announces how to pick between Johnson & Johnson, Moderna vaccines upon registration

article

When you register for a vaccine through Publix now, you will have a choice between the double-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Monday, Publix announced that they will begin distributing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. They will also continue to distribute the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses spaced out with 28 days in between.

To allow residents to choose between the two vaccines, Publix says that those who take advantage of their Wednesday scheduling events will receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Monday and Friday portal reopenings will be reserved for the Moderna vaccine.

LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine

This registration change will begin on Wednesday, March 10th when the portal reopens at 7 a.m.

Those eligible to sign up for a vaccine include:

Advertisement

All Florida residents 65 years of age and older

Florida K-12 teachers and personnel of any age

Medically vulnerable residents with a physician-signed form

Law enforcement 50 years of age or older

Appointments can be made at publix.com/covidvaccine.

MORE NEWS: Third stimulus check calculator: See how much money you could receive from Biden's relief bill

"Our collaboration with Governor DeSantis continues to bring needed vaccine doses to residents of Florida, and we are privileged to be part of this critical effort," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "With each new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are able to serve more people and more communities in our home state."

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.