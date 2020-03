article

FOX 35 News is teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

Second Harvest Food Bank collects, stores, and distributes donated food in Central Florida through a hunger relief network, helping families in need.

On Wednesday, FOX 35 News will raise money for this important community asset.

Just $10 can provide 40 meals for those struggling.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE SECOND HARVEST FOOD BACK