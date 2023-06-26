Pinellas sheriff: No charges for Dunedin homeowner who shot at pool cleaner

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, a Dunedin man who shot at his pool guy committed no crime and was within his rights to defend his home.

An investigation began on June 15 at Concord Drive after a couple called 911 when they suspected that an intruder was on their pool deck. However, the couple discovered after the incident that the suspected intruder was actually Karl Polek, the guy that cleans their pool.

Bradley and Jana Hocevar told deputies that they were watching a movie around 9 p.m. when Jana Hocevar took a break and went to the kitchen. She said she heard a noise coming from the screened lanai and looked out through closed blinds to see that someone was on the pool deck.

She also told deputies that the person was feet away from their sliding glass doors. The woman locked the doors and called her husband, who Sheriff Gualtieri mentioned was a retired Lt. Colonel from the Army.

Deputies say the husband yelled at the person to go away but still heard noise coming from outside. He armed himself with an AR-15 style rifle while his wife called 911.

Home security video showed setting up his cleaning equipment on the pool deck.

The couple went behind their couch. According to investigators, Jana Hocevar said she saw a flashlight coming towards the house while on the phone with a dispatcher but couldn't see anything else that identified the person.

Deputies say her husband fired twice, striking the glass and shrapnel from the doors. The unknown person fled after two shots were fired.

PSCO released the 911 call audio, and the dispatcher can be heard telling Bradley Hocevar to stop shooting several times.

Home security video showed Polek being shot at through the sliding glass doors. Courtesy: PCSO

After about 47 seconds, investigators say that Bradley Hocevar shot 28 more rounds resulting in 30 rounds being fired in 90 seconds.

The couple told investigators that normally they get their pool serviced by Bay Area Pool Techs on Thursday or Friday afternoon.

However, according to deputies, Polek admitted to arriving late to the Hocevar's home because he was behind schedule.

Deputies say he did not notify the homeowners that he would be arriving at 9 p.m.

Polek was not directly hit by any bullets but was treated for minor injuries from the glass according to investigators.