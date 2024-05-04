Protests held at UCF amid graduation cermonies

A Pro-Palestine rally held outside the University of Central Florida during graduation ceremonies remained peaceful.

About 50 protesters were gathered outside UCF as graduation ceremonies were held inside Addition Financial Arena. The protest remained peaceful. Graduation ceremonies were not disrupted and went on as planned.

"We are only asking for people to stop dying. For my people to be safe. I do not want to see any more innocent families murdered," said Tamara, a Palestinian Student."People can say what they want to say, as long as it’s peaceful they can say what they want," added a UCF parent of the Jewish community. "I think the message was a little lost, we still have hostages, and we can’t have a conversation about this until the hostages are returned.

"There was a heavy police presence at UCF as Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, UCF police officers, OPD officers, and state troopers were all on campus.

Protests have been happening on college campuses across the country and some have turned violent. More than 2,000 people have been arrested in connection to college campus protests in recent weeks. Some universities canceled graduation ceremonies.

Demonstrators have set up encampments on more than 80 college campuses demanding institutions sever financial ties with Israel or companies that are connected to the Israeli Military’s War on Gaza.

"This was intentional," said Tamara. "We specially chose this graduation because it was the College of Engineering and we want UCF to divest in the companies they’re partnering with within the engineering program."

Some of UCF’s students brought the Israeli flag to show support for their country."It’s hard for me. I understand the situation is complex," said Ido Bar-Nes, an Israeli Student. "I lost friends from October 7, but, I think things happening in other universities in the U.S. are crazy."