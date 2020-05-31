Protests continue in downtown Austin, despite cancellation from organizer

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as hundreds of people protest and demand justice for George Floyd, Mike Ramos, and other victims of police violence. Protesters have been moving around downtown Austin, gathering briefly in front of both the Texas State Capitol and Austin City Hall.

The Austin Justice Coalition had announced earlier that today's protest at the Texas State Capitol has been canceled. The racial justice group decided to cancel the event due to safety concerns.

"We are very sorry we have to cancel today’s event. The safety of black lives is always our main concern and we cannot in our right mind send people out in the current climate," the Austin Justice Coalition said in a statement on Facebook. "We truly appreciate all the support from everyone over the last few days. If you donated to today’s cause and would like a refund feel free to reach out to us at info@austinjusticecoalition.com."

Although the organizers have announced the protest has been canceled, protesters are still flocking to the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin.

People have been gathering in major cities across the United States to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd was an unarmed black man who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for an extended period of time. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Thousands of people had gathered in front of APD’s headquarters in downtown Austin on Saturday, May 30 for a peaceful protest. The protesters marched from APD's headquarters to the Texas State Capitol and back. People also began making their way onto I-35, blocking traffic and causing major traffic delays.

It also led to service disruptions for CapMetro.

Throughout Saturday, officers used pepper spray and what appeared to be rubber bullets to control the crowds of protesters. Protesters threw water and other objects at the police officers.

As the night progressed, a car was set on fire. A mattress from a transient camp nearby as well as the dumpster for the Gulf gas station near APD headquarters.

Read more about the national outcry following George Floyd's death.