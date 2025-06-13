Florida sheriff offers stark warning to "No Kings" protesters who attack deputies: 'We will kill you graveyard dead'

The Brief Protests against Trump-era immigration enforcement will sweep Central Florida this weekend as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement. Organizers pledge peaceful demonstrations, while law enforcement warns of strict consequences for violence. The protests coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C., heightening political tensions.



Protests against immigration enforcement policies under former President Donald Trump are set to take place across Central Florida this weekend, as part of a nationwide "No Kings" mobilization timed to coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Protests against immigration enforcement policies from the Trump administration are scheduled to take place across Central Florida this weekend. These events are part of a larger nationwide movement called "No Kings," which aims to resist what organizers describe as Trump’s "authoritarian ambitions."

More than 75 rallies are planned throughout Florida, with hundreds occurring across the country. The protests coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and also falling on Trump’s birthday.

What we don't know:

Details remain unclear about the exact locations and the number of participants at each rally in Central Florida. It is also uncertain how law enforcement plans to manage the protests if they escalate beyond peaceful demonstrations. Organizers insist on nonviolence, but the potential for clashes or disruptions is unknown.

The backstory:

The "No Kings" protests are a response to aggressive immigration policies enforced during Donald Trump’s presidency, which have sparked widespread opposition. The movement represents broader resistance to what participants view as authoritarian tendencies in Trump’s leadership. The timing of the protests aligns with the military parade in Washington, a controversial event itself due to its scale and political implications.

Local perspective:

Locally, law enforcement is issuing strong warnings to keep protests peaceful, emphasizing zero tolerance for violence. Florida officials have mobilized resources, including local police, state agencies, and the National Guard as a precaution. The tension reflects heightened political divisions nationwide, with protests symbolizing broader struggles over immigration policy and civil rights.

What they're saying:

Protests against Trump-era immigration enforcement will sweep Central Florida this weekend as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement. Organizers say the "No Kings" day of defiance marks the largest single-day protest effort since Trump took office and will be streamed live throughout the day on local media platforms.

"We've been concerned with the defense of democracy against Donald Trump's authoritarian ambitions, quite frankly," said Michael Kniat, the spokesperson for the "No Kings" Cocoa protest.

Law enforcement across the region is preparing for the possibility of unrest.

"If you let it turn violent, whew, you do not want to do that in Brevard County. If you spit on us, you're going to the hospital and in jail. If you hit one of us, you're going to hospital and jail and most likely get bitten by one of our big beautiful dogs that we have here. If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at, because we will kill you graveyard dead.," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

"Our state agencies are poised and even our National Guard, if need be, will be there to quell any violence or any unrest if people make that dumb decision to do it," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Kniat emphasized that organizers were calling for a peaceful protest.

"There ought to be no intolerance of violence, and I can assure him and the general public, there will be no trouble from us. We're on the same page."

