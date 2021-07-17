Protestors gather at Lake Eola in support of Cuban people

article

Demonstrations continue on Saturday in Central Florida to show solidarity with the people of Cuba who are protesting against their government after food shortages and high prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rally is being held at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando at 2 p.m. near the Walt Disney World Amphitheater. Crowds began to trickle in around noon.

Saturday's protest follows a number of them that have been held around Central Florida. One person was arrested on Tuesday night after a large crowd blocked Semoran Blvd. at Curry Ford Rd.

Police said there were around 400 to 500 people and many are very passionate about protesting.

Thousands of Cubans have been protesting food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

President Joe Biden released a statement on the unrest:

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime. The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

