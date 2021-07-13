1 person arrested after Orlando intersection blocked during Cuba protest

article

Orlando police said they arrested one person after a large crowd blocked Semoran Blvd. at Curry Ford Rd. on Tuesday evening.

Police said there were around 400 to 500 people out tonight and many are very passionate about protesting, that's why there were lots of officers out making sure everyone stays safe.

Chief Orlando Rolon said they allowed the protesters to block Semoran Blvd. for about 30 minutes during rush hour. He said they have allowed it for other demonstrations as well.

After that, officers started warning protesters to get off the highway, but not everyone complied.

"Eventually, we began to move the crowd off the intersection, except one person. One person did not comply with the lawful commands. The officers, after pleading numerous times with him to move off the roadway, he chose not to, he was arrested."

He was arrested for unlawfully assembling.

Chief Rolon said overall it was a peaceful protest. He expects this will go on for a few more days.

