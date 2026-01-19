Woman killed in reported stabbing in Orange County, another critically injured, deputies say

The Brief A stabbing in Orange County left one woman dead and a man hospitalized, according to authorities. Deputies responded to a business on Lee Road near Adanson Street on Monday night and secured the scene. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the attack.



Orange County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a stabbing late Monday that left one woman dead and a man hospitalized, authorities said.

Deputies were focused on a building at 933 Lee Rd., near Adanson St.

The area was surrounded by crime scene tape and officers were seen entering and exiting.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 900 block of Lee Road around 9 p.m. after reports of a stabbing in the Fairview Shores area. Two people — a woman and a man — were found injured and rushed to a hospital.

The woman later died. The man remained hospitalized, authorities said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies focused their investigation on a business building along Lee Rd., where crime scene tape was set up and officers were seen entering and exiting. Part of Lee Road was closed for several hours as investigators worked the scene.

Authorities had not released information about suspects or what led up to the stabbing. Officials urged the public to avoid the area while the investigation continued.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Detectives were actively investigating the incident just after 11 p.m. Authorities said no additional information was available, and no further updates were expected Monday night.