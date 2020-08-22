Protest planned at Florida Mall on Saturday to support man killed by Orange County deputy

Protesters plan to be back out at the Florida Mall again on Saturday in support of 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin who was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy.

On Friday, the Florida Mall closed its doors early and security blocked off the parking lot ahead of a large protest that drew more than 100 demonstrators.

FOX 35 cameras rolled as protesters were arrested outside of the mall on Friday night. The protesters forced deputies to close roads around the mall as they marched along Orange Blossom Trail and Sand Lake Road.

On Tuesday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released body camera videos from the fatal shooting outside of the Florida Mall.

The incident happened on August 7.

The sheriff’s office initially said they were looking for a man who was wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and who was also a person of interest in a shooting.

Investigators said when they made contact with the wanted man, Melvin, who was with the group, took off.

Melvin was said to have a stolen gun on him, according to the affidavit.

That was the moment a deputy shot and killed Melvin.

In the immediate aftermath, other deputies drew their guns and surrounded him.

Once they believed he was secure, they rendered aid and realized that he had been shot in the back.

Melvin's family is suing the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the deputies involved.