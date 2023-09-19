Proposed road expansion causes concern from some Oviedo residents

People in Oviedo are speaking out against a potential new road expansion that Seminole County officials say would alleviate traffic.

The county held a meeting Tuesday night to answer questions. The project would expand Slavia Road from State Road 426 to State Road 434. County officials say it could be crucial to relieving traffic on the parallel Mitchell Hammock Road and Chapman Road.

"Now is the time to really be looking at this, and that’s all we’re doing is looking at it," Dino Lucarelli, the chief design engineer from Seminole County.

While the county would like to build it before there's more development, people already living in the area don't want the new road.

Kristen Jenson lives along the proposed extension. She's worried about safety, wildlife, and most of all the potential of flooding.

"If you’re familiar with Oviedo, Duda Farms is basically called Lake Duda anytime we have some severe weather," Jensen said.

County officials did their best to answer questions, but it could take a lot more convincing.

"We’re going to consider everybody’s comments and feedback and figure out where we want to go from here," Lucarelli said. "The study could continue, just as the commissioner said maybe it’s going to be a no-build solution that we don’t do anything."

The study was supposed to be finished sometime next year, then it will be up to the Seminole County Commission to decide what to do.