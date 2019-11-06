Proposed Florida bill would require couples to read 'healthy marriage' guide before tying the knot

article

A new bill proposed would require couples to read a “healthy marriage” guide before they can tie the knot.

Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley proposed the bill (SB 682) Tuesday. Baxley believes the “Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage” would help combat the rising divorce costs for Florida couples.

According to the bill, six marriage and education advocates would work on creating the privately-funded handbook. The Governor, President of the Senate, and Speaker of the House of Representatives would each appoint two people.

A similar bill (SB 1580) was proposed last year but was withdrawn when it reached the Children, Families, and Elder Affairs committee.

