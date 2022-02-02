Procession for Hillsborough County deputy will start in St. Augustine, end in Clearwater

article

Fellow law enforcement officers and loved ones will gather Wednesday for a procession to honor the life of a Hillsborough County deputy found dead in St. Augustine.

The procession for Deputy Abigail Bieber will travel from St. Augustine to Clearwater. Members of the sheriff's office will line the road near the District 3 office where she worked. It will pass by the building around 12:15 p.m.

Two of Bieber's brothers, Ben and Daniel, work as officers for Clearwater police, and are among those helping to escort her home, the agency said.

The death of Bieber – who was identified by the sheriff's office on Tuesday – was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said. They said Detective Daniel Leyden, a member of the HCSO criminal investigations division, killed Bieber and then took his own life.

Both were found dead Saturday while on vacation in St. Augustine with other deputies. Investigators said Bieber and Leyden had a romantic relationship and were heard arguing at the rental home.

"Our Sheriff's Office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy. My prayers for strength and comfort are with the families and loved ones of these deputies, and every member of Team HCSO affected by this painful loss," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Violence is never a solution, and I urge any employee who is dealing with a crisis to take advantage of the many resources our agency has created over the past several years which include Peer Support, Chaplains, and a clinical psychologist. Help is just a phone call away."

Bieber served for nearly four years at HCSO, the sheriff's office said.