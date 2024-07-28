Print shop catches fire in Daytona Beach, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials are investigating after the interior of a Daytona Beach print shop caught fire on Sunday.
Crews with the Daytona Beach Fire Department responded out to the shop on Fentress Boulevard after the owner called 911 when seeing smoke surrounding the building, according to the department.
(Photo courtesy of Daytona Beach Fire Department)
Upon arrival, officials found printing equipment on fire inside the building.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.