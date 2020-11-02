President Trump, Joe Biden making final push for Florida on Election Day Eve

Both presidential candidates are keeping their focus on Florida -- until the very end. Both campaigns will be crossing the state one day before polls officially close for good. The last-minute push is another sign of Florida's crucial role in the race for the White House.

On the eve of Election Day, campaigns for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will Florida with some heavy-hitters. According to many experts, the Sunshine State is a must-win.

The president worked overtime Sunday by making a late-night stop outside of Miami just before midnight. During the visit, Trump suggested he may fire the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci as the U.S. experiences an increase in coronavirus cases.

Doctor Jill Biden visited Tampa on Sunday with a drive-up rally at Hillsborough Community College, -- one of three stops for her in the Sunshine State that day.

The president’s son, Eric, made several stops in Florida on Saturday.

All are making their final appeals to get voters to turn up for them at the polls on Tuesday . The campaigns will stay on trail in Florida on Monday with their supporters making stops in Tampa and South Florida.

The Grammy award-winning rapper Common will be in Tampa for an event at 3:30 in support of Joe Biden. The location was provided to those who have RSVPed.

Former president Barack Obama will also be in Miami on behalf of Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump will be in Palm Beach Gardens and Miami.

The last-minute push by both presidential campaigns underscored the importance of Florida’s 29 electoral votes, the largest cache among the country’s prized swing states.

By Sunday, more than 8.7 million Floridians had already cast ballots — approaching the 9.5 million total cast in the 2016 presidential election.

The most recent presidential polls show Florida remains a toss up — and the last-minute campaign blitzes are signs of that uncertainty, said Susan MacManus, a longtime professor of political science at the University of South Florida.

“If you feel confident your side’s going to win, you’re not going to spend your last precious moments coming over to a state like this if you think you’ve got it in the bag,” she said.

“And they are leaving no part of Florida untouched,” MacManus added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.