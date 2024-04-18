President Joe Biden traveling to Florida next week

President Joe Biden will visit Florida next week, according to an announcement from The White House.

The president is scheduled to travel to Tampa on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. No details about the president's visit were immediately shared, such as where in Tampa he'll be or the purpose of the visit.

The White House said additional details would be released later.

President Biden traveled to Florida in January to attend some fundraisers as part of his re-election campaign, according to the Associated Press. Those events were held in Jupiter and Miami.

The 2024 election is expected to be a rematch between President Biden and former president Donald Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential candidate. Both have secured enough delegates to become the nominees for their respective parties.

Biden visited Florida in September 2023 to survey the damage in the Big Bend region after Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in August. Twelve people were killed by the storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. The damage was estimated to be $3.6 billion, according to the NHC's report.