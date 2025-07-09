Pregnant mom's car stolen from carwash, crashed in series of collisions worth $20K in damages

The Brief A Kissimmee woman’s car was stolen and crashed, causing $20,000 in damage and leaving her without transportation. The expectant mother is now relying on public transit while caring for her two daughters and preparing for her third child. She’s launched a GoFundMe to recover from the loss as the suspect faces multiple felony charges.



A pregnant mother is trying to recover after her car was stolen from a Kissimmee car wash and crashed in a series of collisions that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

What we know:

Helen Marie, a pregnant mother from Kissimmee, is trying to rebuild after her vehicle was stolen from a local car wash and later crashed in a series of collisions. Surveillance video captured the car striking multiple vehicles, a gas tanker, and a pole near Vine Street and Thacker Avenue. The crash caused an estimated $20,000 in damage and destroyed the car — including the children’s car seats inside.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, nor have they specified how the theft occurred at the car wash or whether security measures failed. It’s also unclear how long the investigation took before charges were filed or if any bystanders were injured in the crash. No timeline has been shared for legal proceedings related to the felony charges.

The backstory:

Marie, a mother of two young daughters and expecting a third child, had taken her car for a routine visit to a Kissimmee carwash. What followed was a terrifying chain of events that left her vehicle totaled and her sense of safety shattered. The crash not only caused financial hardship but also emotional strain as she prepares to give birth and continues to care for her family.

What they're saying:

Surveillance footage from a nearby business, Express Phone Repair, captured the chaotic scene as the stolen vehicle careened into multiple cars, crossed a center median, struck a gas tanker truck, and finally slammed into a pole near the intersection of Vine Street and Thacker Avenue.

"I started screaming because the way they were driving could have killed someone," said Helen Marie, the car’s owner and expectant mother. "Seeing the gas truck and their airbags deployed, just everyone who was involved — I think about them."

The crash left her vehicle totaled, with a crumpled hood, deployed airbags, and ruined car seats for her two daughters. One of the seats had recently been upgraded for her older daughter, whom Marie proudly said had just transitioned into a booster.

"My daughter, we actually say she graduated to the big kid room," she said.

Now preparing to give birth to her first son, Marie says she’s left with the burden of replacing everything — from transportation to basic necessities — while continuing to care for her daughters.

"I’m a mom, so I have to stay above water," she said. "There really is no other choice."

With no car, she’s relying on public transportation and trying to maintain a sense of normalcy for her children. "Thankfully, I’m able to commute by the city bus. That’s really my only option at the moment."

What's next:

Marie has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs and keep her daughters' routines intact. "She has her swimming lessons on Sunday," she said of her daughter. "She’s doing her big girl stuff like I said, and I hope I can make her happy."

The suspect accused of stealing the car is now facing multiple felony charges.

