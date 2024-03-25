Expand / Collapse search

Powerball: Winning ticket worth $1 million sold at Florida Publix store

Published  March 25, 2024 1:23pm EDT
LAND O LAKES, Fla. - Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was drawn Saturday night.

The ticket was purchased at the Publix store located at 7830 Land O Lakes Boulevard, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and the Powerball 3.

No one, however, won the game's top prize of $750 million, causing the jackpot to roll over to a whopping $800 million. 

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, March 25.