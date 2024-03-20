Powerball: Winning ticket worth $2 million sold in Florida

A winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in Florida, officials said.

The Powerball ticket was sold at the Stop & Save Food Store on 4801 Clewis Avenue in Tampa.

The winning numbers from the Monday drawing were 10, 17, 20, 39, 44 and Powerball 16.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to an estimated $687 million after no one took home the grand prize. The jackpot has a cash value of $327.3 million.

The next drawing will take place on March 20.

