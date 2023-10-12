Powerball: Two $1 million tickets sold in Florida

After 36 straight drawings, a lucky lottery player in California purchased the winning Powerball ticket worth $1.765 billion, the second-largest jackpot in US history. The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the red Powerball 10.

Though the jackpot ticket was sold on the West Coast, officials are reminding other lottery players in Florida to check their tickets for potential prizes.

Two Powerball tickets sold in Florida matched all five white balls to win the second-tier top prize of $1 million.

The Florida Lottery said those tickets were sold at the following stores:

Publix, 12500 W Sunrise Boulevard (Sunrise)

Sunshine Supermarket, 50 Wilson Boulevard South, Suite 1 (Naples)

Nine tickets sold in Florida matched four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball to win a $50,000 prize, however, one player purchased the Power Play feature for an additional $1, doubling their winnings to $100,000. More than 1,000 other Florida tickets won at least $100 or $200 prizes.

Wednesday's winner marks the third time a Californian has won a billion-dollar lottery jackpot in the last year. Edwin Castro won the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022, after purchasing a ticket at a store in Altadena. In July 2023, another jackpot ticket, this one worth $1.08 billion, was sold at a store in downtown Los Angeles.

The jackpot winner may choose the annuity prize worth an estimated $1.765 billion or take home a lump sum payment of $774.1 million – both prize options are before taxes. If they select the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, according to Powerball's website.

The Powerball prize amount has reset to $20 million. The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 14.