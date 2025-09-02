Powerball lottery: $1M Powerball ticket, 3 $150K tickets sold in Florida; here's where

The Brief A Florida Powerball player in Pensacola won $1 million in the September 1, 2025, drawing with a Quick Pick ticket. Three other players in the state each won $150,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball with the "Power Play" option. Nine additional Florida tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball, earning $50,000 each.



While no one won the historic $1 billion Powerball Jackpot in Monday's draw, there are a number of winners in Florida, including at least one ticket worth $1,000,000.

Powerball number: Here are the winning numbers from Monday's drawing

The winning numbers for the Monday, Sept. 1 Powerball draw were: 8, 23, 25, 40, and 53. The Powerball was 5.

Winning tickets worth $1 million, $150,000, and $50,000 were sold in Florida.

Powerball winner: Where was the $1 million ticket sold in Florida?

What we know:

According to Florida Lottery officials, a $1 million ticket – matching all five white balls in the Sept. 1 draw – was sold at Greers Perdido Bay Market on Lillian Highway in Pensacola.

Other winning tickets in Florida

Florida also produced three $150,000 winners, each of whom matched four numbers and the Powerball while adding the "Power Play" multiplier option. Another nine tickets across the state matched four numbers and the Powerball without Power Play, each worth $50,000.

When is the next drawing? How much is the jackpot?

What's next:

The jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $1.30 billion with an estimated cash value of $589 million for the Wednesday, September 3 drawing.

This is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest jackpot among U.S. lottery games, lottery officials said in a news release.

Why is the Powerball jackpot so high?

The Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31, 2025, in California. Since then, no one has won the Jackpot, causing the winnings to rollover.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.326 billion, set on April 6, 2024. That jackpot ballooned after 42 consecutive drawings. The winning ticket was ultimately sold in Oregon, according to a news release.

What are the odds of winning?

By the numbers:

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, matching all 5 numbers + the Powerball number, are 1 in 292,201,338.

The odds of winning $1 million, matching all 5 numbers, are 1 in 11,688,053.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 24.87.