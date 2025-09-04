Powerball lottery jackpot: $1M ticket, 2 $100,000 tickets sold in Florida

The Brief Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.7 billion after no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. A $1 million ticket was purchased at a Publix in Florida, and several other winners from the Sunshine State also walked away with thousands in lottery earnings.



Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.7 billion after no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night. However, a $1 million ticket was purchased at a Publix in Florida, and several other winners from the Sunshine State also walked away with thousands in lottery earnings.

Did anyone win the Powerball Jackpot in the Sept. 3 drawing?

While no one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, there were several winning tickets sold in Florida, including one worth $1 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Publix grocery store in Fort Myers. It's located at 11600 Gladiolus Drive. To win, that ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

There were two tickets worth $100,000 and 10 worth $50,000 also sold ahead of the Sept. 3 drawing.

What were the winning Powerball numbers?

The winning numbers were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69. The red Powerball was 22. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

Powerball says 11 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Those tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Georgia (2), Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.7B: When is the next drawing?

Big picture view:

Because no one won the Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.7 billion. The estimated cash value is $770.3 million. The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

It will be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, behind the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022, and the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won on Oct. 11, 2023. Both prizes were won in California.

Powerball lottery tickets pictured inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot has reached 1 billion USD for the July 19, 2023, drawing, which has only happened two times before in the history of the game. (Photo by G Expand

The $1.7 billion jackpot is for winners who choose to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game's cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $770.3 million, before taxes.

Four tickets matched all five white balls and increased their winnings to $2 million, by including the Power Play option for $1 more at purchase. Those tickets were sold in Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Wyoming.

There were also 117 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 36 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

How do you play Powerball?

What's next:

Powerball has three drawings each week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per game. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.70 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 6, 2025 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

What are the odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, matching all 5 numbers + the Powerball number, are 1 in 292,201,338.

The odds of winning $1 million, matching all 5 numbers, are 1 in 11,688,053.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 24.87.