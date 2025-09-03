Florida Powerball lottery: September 3 drawing time, winning numbers, jackpot, cash payout

The Brief Florida players will have a chance at a massive $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, Sept. 3, with a cash option of $589 million. The drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET. This prize ranks as the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery games.



Florida players will have another shot at one of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes when the Powerball drawing takes place Wednesday night.

What time is the Powerball drawing? When will I know the winning numbers?

The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, at 10:59 p.m. ET, with winning numbers posted shortly afterward on the Powerball website and through the Florida Lottery.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

How much is the Powerball Jackpot? What is the cash option?

The jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion with an estimated cash value of $589 million for the Wednesday, September 3 drawing.

This is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest jackpot among U.S. lottery games, lottery officials said in a news release.

Where can I buy a Powerball ticket? How old do I have to be?

Tickets are sold at authorized Florida Lottery retailers, and players must be at least 18 years old to participate. Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, with the optional $1 "Power Play" feature that can increase non-jackpot prizes.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, matching all 5 numbers + the Powerball number, are 1 in 292,201,338.

The odds of winning $1 million, matching all 5 numbers, are 1 in 11,688,053.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 24.87.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.326 billion, set on April 6, 2024. That jackpot ballooned after 42 consecutive drawings.

The winning ticket was ultimately sold in Oregon, according to a news release.