Pours at Publix: These Florida stores offers beer, wine while you shop

Did you know that some Publix locations offer beer and wine to sip on while you shop?

If an alcoholic beverage isn't your thing, the grocery store also offers shoppers a freshly brewed cup of coffee, on-tap kombucha, fruit smoothie and more.

(Photo via Publix Twitter account)

The next time you're at one of the below stores in Florida, be sure to check out Pours at Publix section:

Plaza Ecco

3171 S. Orange Ave.

Orlando, FL 32806

Publix at Halifax

101 E. Granada Blvd.

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Clermont Town Center

1720 E Highway 50

Clermont, FL 34711

Parkway Village of St. Johns

170 Village Commons Dr

Saint Augustine, FL 32092

Naples Towne Centre

3815 Tamiami Trl E

Naples, FL 34112