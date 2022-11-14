Pours at Publix: These Florida stores offers beer, wine while you shop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you know that some Publix locations offer beer and wine to sip on while you shop?
If an alcoholic beverage isn't your thing, the grocery store also offers shoppers a freshly brewed cup of coffee, on-tap kombucha, fruit smoothie and more.
(Photo via Publix Twitter account)
The next time you're at one of the below stores in Florida, be sure to check out Pours at Publix section:
Plaza Ecco
3171 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL 32806
Publix at Halifax
101 E. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
Clermont Town Center
1720 E Highway 50
Clermont, FL 34711
Parkway Village of St. Johns
170 Village Commons Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092
Naples Towne Centre
3815 Tamiami Trl E
Naples, FL 34112