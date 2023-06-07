'Possible tornado' damages homes, downs power lines in Brevard County
As storms rained down across Central Florida on Wednesday, residents in Brevard County braced themselves after a possible tornado touched down in the evening.
According to the Brevard County Emergency Management Office, a possible tornado may have touched down in the area of South Patrick Shores around 5:30 p.m.
Photos taken in the area show fences destroyed along with debris scattered in front of residential homes.
Brevard County EOC asks that anyone with property or home damage submit photos and a description of the damage to help them better understand the impact of the storm.
On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Brevard County.
Back in April, Brevard County residents spent some time cleaning up after an EF-0 tornado ripped through the southern part of the county.