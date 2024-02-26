Possible human skull found in Titusville, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

Police have discovered what is believed to be a partial human skull in Titusville, officials said in a social media post.

The potential human remains were found near the area of Grissom Parkway and undeveloped Willow Creek.

Officers said they had been searching the area for the past two days and did not find any evidence.

MORE HEADLINES:

Authorities are awaiting test results from the medical examiner's office.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.