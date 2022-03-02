Portion of Daytona Beach Pier closed due to damage

The City of Daytona Beach closed a portion of the Main Street pier due to damage to a piling that was discovered this week.

In a tweet, the city said the east portion of the pier – used for fishing – would be temporarily closed while engineers evaluate the "structural integrity."

Visitors like Kathy Moore were disappointed to see the pier closed.

Daytona Beach Pier

"We noticed it’s closed and never seen it closed before. We’ve been here many times and like to see what fish they’re catching," she said.

The city said it will reopen once engineers determine it's safe to do so. Joe’s Crab Shack on the west end of the pier is not affected by the closure and remains open, the city said.

