Portillo's announces first Orlando-area location

article

Famous Chicago food-chain Portillo’s is coming to the Orlando area.

Portillo’s officially announced the new location on their website.

It will be located in Lake Buena Vista, specifically at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard.

The chain said that we “relish the opportunity to serve you our famous Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads, and world-famous chocolate cake.”

An opening date has not been announced yet.

An early sneak peek meal will be available to a limited amount of food fans who sign up for the opportunity on their website.

This will be Portillo’s third Florida location and 64th location in the nation.

Advertisement

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.