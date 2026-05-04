Port Orange police searching for missing man with dementia

The Brief Police in Port Orange are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man with dementia. Thomas Clark, 74, was reported missing from his residence on Sunday. Clark was last seen driving away in a red Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top, according to police.



Port Orange police are asking the public for help locating an elderly man with dementia who went missing from his residence on Sunday.

Thomas Clark,74, was last seen driving away from his residence on Flamingo Drive around 11:19 a.m., according to police.

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Clark was driving a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top. The vehicle does not have a license plate, police said.

Clark, who was reported missing by his sister, does not have a mobile phone, according to police.

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Police said he was traveling in an unknown direction.

Clark is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He is described as having grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5887.