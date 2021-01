article

Port Canaveral has a new fire vessel in its fleet.

The 75-foot marine rescue vessel arrived in Port Canaveral on Monday with its water cannons blasting water.

The vessel was also greeted by a SpaceX rocket booster and Royal Caribbean International's Allure of the Seas.

Officials say the total cost of the vessel is $4.8 million, with a $1.5 million grant from the state and a $1 million FEMA grant.