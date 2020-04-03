Port Canaveral to temporarily furlough cruise operation employees until May 30

article

Port Canaveral announced on Friday that they would be furloughing some of their employees due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

While the Port is open and operating, "the current pandemic situation has had significant impact on our businesses. In an effort to mitigate the economic challenges facing our Port, we made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough employees dedicated to the Port’s cruise operations and recreation business segments whose job functions are not required for current operations of the Port."

The Port employs approximately 250 people and 50 employees from Cruise and Recreation were furloughed. However, they did stress that it is only temporary.

The furlough takes effect Friday and is expected to last until May 30, 2020 pending the resumption of cruise line operations at Port Canaveral.

"All impacted employees have been notified and will remain Canaveral Port Authority employees through the duration of the furlough period."

Carnival Cruise Line announced this week that as coronavirus continues to impact global health and commerce, they have extended their pause in operations until May 11.