Popeyes giving away free chicken sandwiches – with a catch

Popeyes is making it easier than ever for customers to get their hands on its coveted chicken sandwich.

The Miami-based chain is giving away its signature chicken sandwiches for free, with a $10 online or mobile order purchase of any of its menu items, the restaurant announced Thursday.

The chicken sandwich comes with a seasoned chicken breast fillet between a buttered brioche bun and topped with barrel-cured pickles and a choice of spicy or regular mayonnaise.

The hot meal waged a chicken sandwich war among fast-food restaurants when it debuted last August, to a flurry of fanfare rivaling Chick-fil-A’s signature menu item.

Fans were starving for more when the chain ran out of the dish last summer, and other fast-food competitors like Wendy’s put their own spin on lookalike chicken sandwiches to capitalize on demand.

Popeyes freebie will be available until Sunday, Nov. 15, and diners can also use the promotion for a classic chicken sandwich or the chain’s spicy chicken sandwich.

The chicken-centric chain will also soon have some new competition – McDonald’s plans to add a new crispy chicken sandwich to menus in early 2021.

