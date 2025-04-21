Pope Francis death: World leaders, celebrities react to his passing

World leaders and public figures are paying tribute to Pope Francis.

Francis, who was the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of Vatican City, died on Easter Monday, the Vatican has confirmed. He was 88.

The pope emerged on Easter Sunday — a day before his death — to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and treated them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause.

TOPSHOT - Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the popemobile after the Easter mass, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on April 20, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis’ final official meeting is believed to have been with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday, just one day before his death.

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful," Vance said in a post on X.

Trump reacts to passing of Pope Francis

Here's what U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders and celebrities are saying following Francis' death:

U.S. President Donald Trump: ‘May God Bless him’

"Rest in Peace Pope Francis!" Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social. "May God Bless him and all who loved him!

Former President Joe Biden

"Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him."

King Charles III

"His holiness will be remembered for his compassions, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof

"With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

"I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered. May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope."

Whoopi Goldberg

"He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none believer. He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter."

Antonio Banderas

"Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people."

Russell Crowe

"A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis."