Pop-Tarts Bowl, Citrus Bowl returning to Orlando's Camping World Stadium: Dates, details

The Brief Camping World Stadium in Orlando will host the Pop-Tarts Bowl and the Citrus Bowl again, officials announced Wednesday. The games will take place despite the stadium undergoing renovations. The Florida Blue Florida Classic will also be held at Camping World this year.



Camping World Stadium will host at least three college football games while the venue is undergoing major renovations.

The downtown Orlando venue will be the site of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Citrus Bowl and the Florida Blue Florida Classic, Florida Citrus Sports officials announced Wednesday.

The Cure Bowl, which played at Camping World last year, is possibly moving to a different venue in 2026.

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Camping World Stadium bowl game schedule

The Pop-Tarts Bowl - The game is set for Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN.

The Citrus Bowl - The game is scheduled for noon ET on Jan. 2. The game, which was previously sponsored by Cheez-It, will air on ABC.

Florida Blue Florida Classic - The annual game between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. It will air on ESPN+.

Camping World renovations

The stadium is currently undergoing a $400 million renovation to expand seating to 65,000 seats, improve the upper seating bowl, improve stadium systems and create a new multipurpose event center for standalone events.

Officials said the upgrades will allow Orlando to host bigger events in the future and increase revenue.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.

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Camping World Stadium renovation project. [Credit: City of Orlando/DLR Group]

The Cure Bowl

The StaffDNA Cure Bowl will be played in Orlando, but it might be in a different location this year.

The annual bowl game, which began in 2015, is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, but officials have not yet announced the venue.

"The Orlando Sports Foundation looks forward to hosting the 12th edition of the StaffDNA Cure Bowl on Dec. 22, and we are honored to provide a platform to highlight our mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer," said Alan Gooch, CEO of the Orlando Sports Foundation and Executive Director of the StaffDNA Cure Bowl.

It's scheduled to air on ESPN.